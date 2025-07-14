Vivo X Fold 5 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India, priced at ₹1,49,999

Vivo has launched its latest foldable in India, the X Fold 5 at a starting price of ₹1,49,999. The phone will compete directly with the likes of Samsung Z Fold 7 and Motorola Razr series.

Vivo X Fold 5 price in India: Vivo X Fold 5 is priced at ₹1,49,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant. It comes in Titanium Grey colour variant and will be available on Flipkart, Vivo's online store and offline outlets from 30th July onwards.

As part of the launch offers, Vivo is providing a 10% instant cashback on select cards like SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC and Yes Bank.

Vivo X Fold 5 specifications: Vivo X Fold 5 features a 8.03 inch 2K+ AMOLED inner display with 8T LTPO display and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a peak brightness of 4,500nits and UTG Glass protection on top. The cover display features a 6.53 Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and Armor glass protection.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 750 GPU. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging and 40W of wireless fast charging.

On the optics front, the X Fold 5 features a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens with ZEISS optics. On the front is a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.