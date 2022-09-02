Vivo X Fold S could debut as Vivo X Fold Plus: What all to expect

Moreover, the rumored Vivo X Fold S was earlier reportedly spotted on the China 3C website with the model number V2229A. This smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench website, which also reportedly suggested a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for the handset. The report added that the handset is tipped to sport a 2K LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is believed to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner as well.