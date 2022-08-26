Vivo X Fold S features leaked: What to expect

A notable tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the specifications of Vivo X Fold S via Weibo. According to the tipster, this upcoming smartphone from Vivo will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, including a 4,700mAh battery with support for 802 wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
Vivo X Fold S has been one of the much awaited smartphones currently. Recently, the leaks of this smartphone have surfaced online. As per the fresh leaks, the smartphone is expected to pack a battery of 4,700mAh with 80W wired charging support. Moreover, the Vivo X Fold S is said to be an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
This Vivo handset is believed to be the upgraded version of Vivo X Fold which was launched in April this year with a starting price of ₹1,07,200 for the base variant of 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage.
Meanwhile, Vivo has recently launched its Vivo Y77e (t1 version) in China. This smartphone comes with a 6.58 inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimenisty 810 SoC. Vivo’s all new device comes with a dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 18W fast charging.
This smartphone is powered by Dimensity 810 SoC and runs on Android 12 OS with OriginOS on top. It features 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and sports a 6.58-inch water drop notch display with an IPS LCD full-HD+ screen with 1,080 x 2,408 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 401PPI.
Talking about the optics, Vivo Y77e (t1 version) is equipped with a dual back camera setup with a 50 MP camera and a 2 MP camera. At the front, it has an 8 MP camera for selfies. The Vivo smartphone features a power button to the right side and comes with a fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charging and supports Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Vivo handset comes in a 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and it is available in three different colours which are Crystal Black, Crystal Powder, and Summer Listening to the Sea.
