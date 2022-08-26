Vivo X Fold S features leaked: What to expect

Vivo X Fold S has been one of the much awaited smartphones currently. Recently, the leaks of this smartphone have surfaced online. As per the fresh leaks, the smartphone is expected to pack a battery of 4,700mAh with 80W wired charging support. Moreover, the Vivo X Fold S is said to be an upgraded version of the Vivo X Fold with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}