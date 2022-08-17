Vivo X Fold S, iQoo Neo 7 launch timeline tipped: What to expect

Additionally, the iQoo Neo 7 is tipped to be launched in October this year. According to a report, this handset is likely to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. It is also likely to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Most likely, it is believed that this smartphone will house a large battery with dual-core Flash Charge support. The remaining specifications are rumoured to be similar to the iQoo 10 which was launched in China earlier this year.

