comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 04 2024 11:12:49
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 318.10 3.87%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.95 -0.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 799.65 2.34%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 456.10 0.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 479.50 0.46%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Vivo X100 and X100 Pro to launch in India today: Where and how to watch the livestream
Back Back

Vivo X100 and X100 Pro to launch in India today: Where and how to watch the livestream

 Livemint

Vivo is set to launch the Vivo X100 series in India, which includes the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro, both equipped with the Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor. The launch event will be live-streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel and social media platforms at 12 PM.

The launch event for the Vivo X100 series will be live-streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel. (vivo)Premium
The launch event for the Vivo X100 series will be live-streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel. (vivo)

Vivo is gearing up to introduce the Vivo X100 series in India, featuring the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro. These smartphones were initially revealed in China, providing us with details about their specifications. Both the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro are equipped with the Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor.

How and where to watch the livestream

The launch event for the Vivo X100 series will be live-streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel, as well as across the company's other social media platforms. The live broadcast is scheduled to commence at 12 PM.

Expected price

India Today's report from last year revealed a leak suggesting possible pricing details for the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro in India. The information indicated that the X100 might be priced at 63,999 for the 12 GB RAM/256 GB variant and 69,999 for the 16 GB RAM/512 GB model. Meanwhile, the X100 Pro, expected to come with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, could be priced at 89,999. 

The report added that it is important to note that these figures represent the Minimum Order Price (MOP) for retailers, implying the potential for a higher Maximum Retail Price (MRP) due to profit margins.

Specifications

Reportedly, the Vivo X100 series is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset and provides different options for RAM and storage. The X100 could come with either 12GB RAM/256GB or 16GB RAM/512GB configurations, while the X100 Pro is expected to be available exclusively with 16GB RAM/512GB storage.

Both variants are anticipated to feature a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display, boasting a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a brightness of 3,000 nits.

In terms of camera specifications, both phones will feature a triple-camera setup. The X100 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a periscope 100mm zoom lens, and a 50MP ultrawide lens, all powered by Vivo's custom 6nm V3 imaging chip. On the other hand, the X100 is expected to offer a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 70mm zoom lens with a 64MP sensor, and a 15mm ultrawide lens, utilizing the V2 imaging chip found in the X90 Pro. Additionally, both the phones are anticipated to feature a 32MP front camera dedicated to capturing selfies.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App