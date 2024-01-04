Vivo X100 and X100 Pro to launch in India today: Where and how to watch the livestream
Vivo is set to launch the Vivo X100 series in India, which includes the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro, both equipped with the Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor. The launch event will be live-streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel and social media platforms at 12 PM.
Vivo is gearing up to introduce the Vivo X100 series in India, featuring the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro. These smartphones were initially revealed in China, providing us with details about their specifications. Both the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro are equipped with the Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor.