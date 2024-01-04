Vivo is gearing up to introduce the Vivo X100 series in India, featuring the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro. These smartphones were initially revealed in China, providing us with details about their specifications. Both the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro are equipped with the Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How and where to watch the livestream The launch event for the Vivo X100 series will be live-streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel, as well as across the company's other social media platforms. The live broadcast is scheduled to commence at 12 PM.

Expected price India Today's report from last year revealed a leak suggesting possible pricing details for the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro in India. The information indicated that the X100 might be priced at ₹63,999 for the 12 GB RAM/256 GB variant and ₹69,999 for the 16 GB RAM/512 GB model. Meanwhile, the X100 Pro, expected to come with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, could be priced at ₹89,999.

The report added that it is important to note that these figures represent the Minimum Order Price (MOP) for retailers, implying the potential for a higher Maximum Retail Price (MRP) due to profit margins.

Specifications Reportedly, the Vivo X100 series is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset and provides different options for RAM and storage. The X100 could come with either 12GB RAM/256GB or 16GB RAM/512GB configurations, while the X100 Pro is expected to be available exclusively with 16GB RAM/512GB storage.

Both variants are anticipated to feature a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display, boasting a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a brightness of 3,000 nits.

In terms of camera specifications, both phones will feature a triple-camera setup. The X100 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a periscope 100mm zoom lens, and a 50MP ultrawide lens, all powered by Vivo's custom 6nm V3 imaging chip. On the other hand, the X100 is expected to offer a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 70mm zoom lens with a 64MP sensor, and a 15mm ultrawide lens, utilizing the V2 imaging chip found in the X90 Pro. Additionally, both the phones are anticipated to feature a 32MP front camera dedicated to capturing selfies.

