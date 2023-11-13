Today, on November 13, the Vivo X100 Pro is set to make its debut in China, along with the Vivo X100 and Vivo Watch 3. In anticipation of the launch, Vivo has revealed official images of the X100 Pro, offering a sneak peek into its design and available color choices.

According to a report by India Today, the launch of the Vivo X100 Pro in China is scheduled for today at 7:00 pm (4:30 pm IST). Although no official announcements from Vivo have been made as of now, it is anticipated that the device will soon make its way to India and other global markets.

Several media reports indicate that the speculated cost of the base model of the Vivo X100 Pro is CNY 3,999, which is approximately ₹45,600. It is anticipated that the expected price in India will be slightly higher. This assumption is based on the pricing history, as the standard Vivo X90 was released in India at ₹59,999, and the Pro version was priced at ₹84,999.

Vivo X100 Pro: Expected specs

Prior to its launch, Vivo has unveiled the initial official images of the X100 Pro. The revealed pictures showcase four color choices: black, blue, white, and orange. The blue variant incorporates white elements inspired by star trails, while the orange version features what seems to be a leather back. The phone is designed with a prominent camera island housing four Zeiss-branded sensors, accompanied by an LED flash situated above it.

Reportedly, the Vivo X100 Pro is anticipated to bring a performance upgrade compared to the Vivo X90 Pro. The X100 series is reported to feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, providing a high-quality visual experience. This display is enhanced by a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2800—1260 pixels.

Moreover, the Vivo X100 series is expected to be the world's first to integrate Low Power Double Data Rate 5 Turbo (LPDDR5T), a technology purported to be 13 percent faster than the commonly used LPDDR5X DRAM found in current flagship devices, adds the report from the publication.

Rumors suggest that the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the X100 Pro+ model is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This lineup is anticipated to deliver robust performance across the range.

Reportedly, the Vivo X100 is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP periscope lens featuring capabilities like 3X optical zoom and 100X digital zoom. Rumors suggest that the X100 Pro will boast a camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX989 main sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide camera sensor, and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B telephoto sensor.

