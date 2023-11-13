Vivo X100 Pro leaked ahead of launch today: What to expect and will it arrive in India?
The Vivo X100 Pro is expected to have a camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and 64MP telephoto sensor. The device is set to launch in China today and may soon make its way to India and other global markets.
Today, on November 13, the Vivo X100 Pro is set to make its debut in China, along with the Vivo X100 and Vivo Watch 3. In anticipation of the launch, Vivo has revealed official images of the X100 Pro, offering a sneak peek into its design and available color choices.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message