Vivo X100 Pro, X100 launched in India: Check prices, specifications and features
Vivo has launched its latest X100 series in India, featuring MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC, Zeiss co-engineered triple rear cameras, and an IP68-rated build. The Vivo X100 Pro is priced at Rs. 89,999, while the Vivo X100 starts at Rs. 63,999.
Vivo has officially launched its latest X100 series in India on Thursday, January 4. The new handsets, namely the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, are equipped with MediaTek's powerful Dimensity 9300 SoC and boast an impressive IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance. The standout feature of these devices lies in their camera capabilities, featuring triple rear camera units co-engineered by Zeiss and powered by Vivo's in-house V2 chip for enhanced image processing.