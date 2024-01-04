Vivo has officially launched its latest X100 series in India on Thursday, January 4. The new handsets, namely the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, are equipped with MediaTek's powerful Dimensity 9300 SoC and boast an impressive IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance. The standout feature of these devices lies in their camera capabilities, featuring triple rear camera units co-engineered by Zeiss and powered by Vivo's in-house V2 chip for enhanced image processing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prices in India The Vivo X100 Pro is available at a price of Rs. 89,999 for its exclusive variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, featuring an eye-catching Asteroid Black finish. In contrast, the Vivo X100 starts at Rs. 63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 69,999. The X100 is offered in Asteroid Black and Stargaze Blue color choices.

These smartphones from Vivoare currently open for pre-orders and are scheduled to be on sale from January 11. They can be purchased through various channels, including Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and other authorized stores. Additionally, customers pre-booking with specific bank cards have the opportunity to avail up to a 10 percent cashback.

Vivo X100 Pro Specifications The Vivo X100 Pro is a dual SIM (Nano) device running on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with a peak brightness of 3000nits, 2160Hz high-frequency dimming, and 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, coupled with Vivo's V2 chip, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In the camera department, the X100 Pro is a collaborative effort with Zeiss, featuring a primary sensor of 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch type with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an ultra-wide-angle camera with 50MP resolution, and a Zeiss APO super-telephoto camera also with 50MP resolution and OIS. The telephoto camera is capable of 4.3x optical zoom, and both the primary and telephoto cameras support an impressive 100x digital zoom. Additionally, the device is equipped with a 32MP front camera for handling selfies and video calls.

Storage options include up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage, and connectivity features cover 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The X100 Pro comes with a range of sensors, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, flicker sensor, multispectral sensor, and infrared remote control. It sports an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device houses a substantial 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support, ensuring a reliable and efficient power solution. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.05x75.28x9.5 mm and weighs 221 grams.

Vivo X100 Specifications The standard Vivo X100 shares the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Pro model. Running on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, it offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, Vivo V2 chip, and G720 GPU for smooth performance. The Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary Sony IMX920 VCS bionic main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP Zeiss super-telephoto camera with 100x clear zoom. For selfies, it features a 32MP front camera.

With storage options going up to 1TB, identical connectivity, water, and dust-resistant ratings, and a similar set of sensors, the X100 is a powerhouse in its own right. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, providing users with an exceptional charging experience. It boasts dimensions of 164.05x75x8.49mm and weighs 202 grams.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

