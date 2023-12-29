Vivo has confirmed that its X100 series will make its debut in the Indian market on January 4. The two smartphones in the series - Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro - were launched in China in November, and speculation about the smartphone's global debut has been rife ever since. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo X100, X100 Pro specifications: The Vivo X100 and X100 Pro series are both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor based on a 4-nanometer process and feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are a number of similarities between the two phones, with key distinctions between them being in terms of camera and battery. While both phones come with a triple rear camera setup, the X100 comes with a 50MP main sensor with a Sony IMX VCS sensor and a 64MP telephoto camera with a Zeiss lens and support for up to 3x optical zoom. The Vivo X100 Pro, on the other hand, has a 50MP primary sensor with Sony IMX989 lens and a 50MP Zeiss lens with support for 4.3x optical zoom. Both the smartphones come with the same 50MP ultra wide angle camera.

The Vivo X100 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that can be fast-charged using a 100W charger, while the X100 Pro comes with a 5,400 mAh battery that can be fast-charged using a 120W wired charger.

The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro come with an impressive up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. They also possess all the required connectivity options, including a USB-C 3.2 port, WiFi-7, 5G, NFC and Bluetooth 5.3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expected pricing: As per a report from TheTechOutlook, the Vivo X100 may have a market operating price or MOP of ₹63,999 for the 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant while the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant could have a MOP of ₹69,999.

Moreover, the higher-end Vivo X100 Pro may have an MOP of ₹89,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant. Notably, the report states that these are MOP prices and the MRP or prices at which these phones may be put on sale could be a little higher.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!