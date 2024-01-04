Vivo X100 vs OnePlus 11 5G comparison: Which smartphone should you buy?
Vivo has launched its latest X100 series in India, equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC and IP68-rated design. The OnePlus 11 5G, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 6.7-inch QHD+ display, presents a strong alternative.
Vivo has officially introduced its latest X100 series in India on Thursday, January 4. The newly released smartphones, namely the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, come equipped with MediaTek's robust Dimensity 9300 SoC and feature a notable IP68-rated design for protection against water and dust.