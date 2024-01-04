Vivo has officially introduced its latest X100 series in India on Thursday, January 4. The newly released smartphones, namely the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, come equipped with MediaTek's robust Dimensity 9300 SoC and feature a notable IP68-rated design for protection against water and dust. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you are in the market for a high-end Android smartphone, the OnePlus 115G presents itself as another option in this category. Let us delve into a detailed comparison between these two devices.

Design and Display The OnePlus 11 5G boasts a 6.70-inch QHD+ touchscreen display with a high 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1440x3216 pixels. It incorporates Gorilla Glass for protection and comes in Eternal Green and Titan Black colors. In contrast, the Vivo X100 features a slightly larger 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and a remarkable brightness of 3,000 nits. Both phones prioritize design aesthetics and incorporate in-display fingerprint sensors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Performance The OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 8GB or 16GB of RAM options. On the other hand, the Vivo X100 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, offering powerful performance. Both phones aim to deliver a smooth and responsive user experience.

Camera Capabilities OnePlus 11 5G features a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP secondary camera, and a 32MP tertiary camera. For selfies, it houses a 16MP front camera. In comparison, the Vivo X100 impresses with a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 70mm zoom lens with a 64MP sensor, and a 15mm ultrawide lens. The front camera is a 32MP sensor. Both phones strive to provide a comprehensive photography experience.

Storage and RAM Options The OnePlus 11 5G offers two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB, coupled with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Vivo X100 provides users with options of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, catering to different user preferences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Battery and Charging OnePlus 11 5G is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery and supports Super VOOC fast charging. In contrast, the Vivo X100 houses a 5,000 mAh battery and takes the charging experience to the next level with its impressive 120W fast charging support, allowing users to top up their device swiftly.

Connectivity and Features Both phones offer a comprehensive set of connectivity features, including Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and support for 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. The OnePlus 11 5G comes with the added convenience of dual-SIM functionality, accepting Nano-SIM cards.

Price As of 4th January 2024, the OnePlus 11 5G is priced at Rs. 56,999 in India. In comparison, the Vivo X100 is available in two variants - ₹63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and ₹69,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Conclusion Both the OnePlus 11 5G and Vivo X100 offer compelling features, catering to users seeking high-performance smartphones with advanced camera capabilities. The choice between them depends on individual preferences regarding design, camera preferences, and the importance of features like fast charging.

