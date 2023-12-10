Vivo X100, X100 Pro series to make global debut on Dec 14. Expected price, specifications and more
Vivo's flagship X100 series will make inroads in the global market on December 14, weeks after the two phones were officially released by the Chinese smartphone maker in its home country.
Vivo's flagship X100 and X100 Pro smartphones, powered by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, will make their global debut on 14 December, according to an update on Vivo's official website. The two smartphones were launched in China just last month, and their global launch has been widely anticipated ever since. However, do note that Vivo is yet to announce a launch date for the X100 series in India.