Vivo's flagship X100 and X100 Pro smartphones, powered by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, will make their global debut on 14 December, according to an update on Vivo's official website. The two smartphones were launched in China just last month, and their global launch has been widely anticipated ever since. However, do note that Vivo is yet to announce a launch date for the X100 series in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo X100, X100 Pro specifications: As mentioned above, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro series are both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor based on a 4-nanometer process and feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

There are a number of similarities between the two phones, with key distinctions between them being in terms of camera and battery. While both phones come with a triple rear camera setup, the X100 comes with a 50MP main sensor with a Sony IMX VCS sensor and a 64MP telephoto camera with a Zeiss lens and support for up to 3x optical zoom. The Vivo X100 Pro, on the other hand, has a 50MP primary sensor with Sony IMX989 lens and a 50MP Zeiss lens with support for 4.3x optical zoom. Both the smartphones come with the same 50MP ultra wide angle camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vivo X100 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that can be fast-charged using a 100W charger, while the X100 Pro comes with a 5,400 mAh battery that can be fast-charged using a 120W wired charger.

The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro come with an impressive up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. They also have all the connectivity options you need, including a USB-C 3.2 port, WiFi-7, 5G, NFC and Bluetooth 5.3.

