Vivo X200 FE goes on sale in India: Check price, bank offers, features, specifications and more

Vivo has recently launched its new compact flagship smartphone, the X200 FE, in India. It will be available for purchase starting 23 July 2025 through vivo’s India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and major offline retail outlets.

The Vivo X200 FE is being offered in two variants: the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at ₹54,999, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB variant will cost ₹59,999. Both prices are inclusive of all taxes. The phone comes in three colour options, Amber Yellow, Luxe Grey and Frost Blue.

One of the main highlights of the device is its 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, developed in collaboration with ZEISS. It offers a peak brightness of 5000 nits and includes advanced eye protection features. Built with an aerospace-grade metal frame and weighing 186g, the handset is compact yet durable. It features Schott Xensation Core glass and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. It also holds SGS Triple Protection Certification.

In terms of optics, the camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, ZEISS Multifocal Portrait mode, and up to 100x digital zoom. The imaging system is designed to handle both close-up shots and wide landscapes, targeting users who demand flexibility in mobile photography.

Under the hood, the X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, paired with the Immortalis-G720 GPU. The device houses a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W FlashCharge, promising extended usage without frequent charging breaks. The inclusion of an AI Semantic Video Engine aims to improve performance for content creation, gaming, and multitasking.

On the software front, the phone runs vivo’s Funtouch OS, which includes features such as AI Screen Translation, Circle to Search with Google, and the Gemini AI Assistant.