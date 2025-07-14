Vivo X200 FE launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor: Price, features and more

Vivo on Monday launched the X200 FE smartphone in India, launching it alongside the Vivo X Fold 5. The X200 FE is the latest addition to the company’s X200 series in the country and is positioned as a compact, feature-rich handset. The device was previously launched in Taiwan in June.

Advertisement

Vivo X200 FE: Pricing in India

The Vivo X200 FE will be available for purchase from 23 July through Flipkart and the Vivo India online store. It is currently open for pre-orders. The phone comes in two configurations, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at ₹54,999, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage at ₹59,999. Colour options include Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey.

Vivo X200 FE: Specifications and features The X200 FE comes with a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen offering a 1.5K resolution of 1,216 x 2,640 pixels. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and delivers up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Storage is UFS 3.1 and the handset includes up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Advertisement

In terms of optics, the rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the device houses a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.