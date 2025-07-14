Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Price, display, camera, processor and more compared

Vivo has launched its compact flagship in India, the Vivo X200 FE with an LTPO AMOLED display, IP69 rating and 6,500mAh battery. The phone comes in direct competition with the OnePlus 13s which also recently made its debut in the country. Here's a look at a comparison between the Vivo X200 FE and the OnePlus 13s.

Vivo X200 FE specifications The Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch 1.5K 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, meaning it can handle submersion in water for up to 30 minutes, as well as cold and hot water jets from any direction.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor with Immortalis G720 GPU support. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, with a promise of four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. The device includes a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

For optics, the phone comes with a 50MP Sony IMX991 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 50MP autofocus camera for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 13s specifications The OnePlus 13s is equipped with a 1.5K (1,216×2,640 pixels) LTPO display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It also features 2,160Hz PWM dimming, Aqua Touch 2.0 technology, and Glove Mode.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It ships with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15. OnePlus has replaced its iconic alert slider with a new “Plus Key”, a customisable button that can be programmed for various functions, including launching the camera, translating text, or toggling the flashlight. It also supports AI Plus Mind Space, a feature that helps users organise and access content such as articles, photos, and schedules more efficiently.

The OnePlus 13s features an “OnePlus AI” suite, including tools like AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Reframe for enhanced imaging, along with AI-powered productivity features such as AI Translation, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, and AI Search. The device also supports Google’s Gemini and Circle to Search features.

In terms of photography, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS, and a 50MP S5KJN5 telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom and EIS. On the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera with EIS.

The OnePlus 13s packs a 5,850mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For security, it includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

Price

The Vivo X200 FE is priced at ₹54,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹59,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13s is priced at ₹54,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at ₹59,999.

Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Which phone makes more sense under ₹ 55,000? While the Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s share the same starting price, the Vivo device offers a few advantages, including IP68 and IP69 ratings, a better telephoto lens, and the presence of an ultra-wide-angle lens.

However, the OnePlus 13s is no slouch, offering a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, faster UFS 4.0 storage, and a clean, feature-rich OxygenOS compared to the bloatware and ad-heavy Funtouch OS 15. Additionally, the OnePlus 13s introduces the new customisable Plus Key, which is a useful addition.