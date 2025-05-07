Vivo X200 FE with Dimensity 9300+ may launch in India in July, set to rival OnePlus 13s

Vivo's plans for launching a new compact flagship phone in India have been long rumored but we finally have some concrete details on what the new phone could look. A new report by Smartprix states that the new Vivo ‘Mini’ phone could be called the Vivo X200 FE and could launch in India in July.

Vivo X200 FE expected specifications: The X200 FE could come with a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, but the report states that it could also be replaced by the upcoming Dimensity 9400e chipset.

As for optics, the phone could come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front could be a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Much like any other Vivo phone launched this year, the X200 FE could come with the latest FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. The report suggests that Vivo could offer three years of OS updates and three years of security patches with the new device.

Despite the smaller form factor, the phone could come with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging while coming in a weght of just around 200 grams. The phone could also bring a few AI features like AI seasonal portraits which have remained China exclusive till now.

Vivo X200 FE expected price: Reportedly, the Vivo X200 FE could be available in two storage variants, one with 12GB RAM/256GB storage and other with 16GB RAM/512GB storage.

The new Vivo phone is said to come in two colour options and be priced around the ₹50,000 - ₹60,000 price bracket.

Vivo's rival to OnePlus 13s: If this report does turn out to be true, the X200 FE could rival the upcoming compact flagship from another Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus 13s. Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13s could be launched in India in June and might be priced under ₹60,000 while being powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.