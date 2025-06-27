Vivo X200 FE with Mediatek Dimensity 9300+ processor confirmed to launch in India: Here's what to expect

OnePlus 13s began the march for compact phones in India and Vivo seems to be in no mood to be left behind as the company is now looking to bring its new device with a more easy on the hands form factor. While Vivo hasn't yet officially confirmed the launch date for X200 FE in India, the Chinese smartphone maker has unveiled a dedicated page for the upcoming smartphone which confirms that it will soon make its arrival in India.

Vivo X200 FE specifications: Vivo X200 FE has been confirmed to feature a 6.31-inch display while maintaining a thickness of under 8 mm. It is also confirmed that the phone will have dual 50MP ZEISS-branded lenses and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. However, no information is yet available on the sensor that Vivo will use for these particular lenses.

Despite its small form factor, the upcoming phone is set to follow the trend of having a large battery size, with the X200 FE set to come with a 6,500 mAh battery pack with support for 90 W wired fast charging. It will also have an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it should be able to be completely submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes and withstand hot and cold water jets from any direction.

In terms of performance, the X200 FE will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, the same SoC recently seen on the Vivo T4 Ultra. The phone is also confirmed to come with UFS 3.1 storage and run on Vivo's FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

The X200 FE will be available in four colour variants in India: Blue Breeze, Yellow Glow, Pink Vibe and Black Luxe.