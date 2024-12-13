Vivo launched the latest iteration in its camera-focused X series lineup on Thursday with the unveiling of Vivo X200 and X200 Pro. After initially launching in China, the two new smartphones will now be available to buy in India along with other global markets. While the X200 Pro with a hefty price tag of ₹94,999 will remain out of reach for many people, the X200 with many of the same features and Zeiss branding for the cameras is priced competitively at ₹65,999. At this price, it will surely give the recently launched iQOO 13 and the upcoming OnePlus 13 a run for their money. Here's how the 3 phones compare in terms of specifications, price and more.

Vivo X200 vs iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 13: Price compared Vivo X200 is priced at ₹65,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹71,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model.

Meanwhile, the iQOO 13 is priced at ₹54,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹59,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model.

OnePlus 13, on the other hand, has been confirmed to debut in India in January 2025, but there are still no guarantees on pricing. Considering that the OnePlus 12 launched this year started at ₹64,999, the OnePlus 13 should be around the same range, with a slight increase expected due to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Vivo X200 vs iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 13: Specs compared Vivo X200 specifications: Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits and 2160Hz of PWM dimming. Just like its elder sibling, the Vivo X200 is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and features LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Vivo device runs on latest Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and the Chinese smartphone maker has promised 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches with this device. Much like most flagship devices launching this year, the two smartphones feature IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

For optics, the Vivo X200 shares the same primary and ultra-wide angle lens as the X200 Pro, coming in with a 50MP Sony LYT 818 primary lens with OIS and 50MP Samsung JN1 lens for ultra-wide. It also features a 50MP Sony IMX882 telemacro lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

The phone is packed with a 5,800mAh battery with support for 90W of fast charging. However, there is no support for wireless charging with this device.

iQOO 13 specifications: iQOO 13 comes with a thickness of 8.13mm and weighs in at around 213g. There is an RGB Halo light going around the edges of the camera island, which can be customized for different scenarios, including charging, notifications, calls, and even listening to music.

The phone features a 6.82-inch 8T LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a local peak brightness of 4,500 nits (1800 nits in High Brightness Mode) and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

As mentioned earlier, iQOO 13 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and is paired with the Adreno 830 GPU. iQOO has also bundled the flagship device with its very own Supercomputing Chip Q2 chipset which is claimed to deliver 144FPS game frame interpolation and 2K super-resolution.

As for optics, the iQOO 13 comes with a triple camera setup with 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50 MP ultra wide-angle lens and 50MP Sony IMX 816 telephoto lens with 4x lossless zoom. On the front, there is a 32MP take care of selfies and video calling needs.

OnePlus 13 specifications: OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating.

The OnePlus 13 includes a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million. The device supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance. It also includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12.

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging and includes compatibility with magnetic charging.

Where does Vivo X200 rank compared to OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13? iQOO 13 is likely to be the cheapest of the three, with similar specs to the other two. However, the iQOO 13 doesn't have any Hasselblad or Zeiss branding on the camera lens, unlike the OnePlus 13 and Vivo X200.