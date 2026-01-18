Vivo X200T India launch imminent: Check leaked price, full specs, and storage variants

Vivo has confirmed that it will soon be launching the X200T in India while also confirming the Flipkart availability for the upcoming sub-flagship. The phone will run on the company's OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 but Vivo hasn't yet shared other key details about the device. However, a new leak has not only given us a peek at the specifications of the device but also its expected retail price in India.

Vivo X200T expected specifications: As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, Vivo X200T is expected to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels.

Under the hood, the phone is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The device is expected to run on Android 16 out of the box and offer 5 years of Android OS updates and 7 years of security patches.

As for optics, the Vivo X200T is tipped to sport a triple ZEISS branded rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA LYT-702 primary sensor with OIS (Zeiss Super Photo Sensitive), a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens. On the front, it may house a 32MP selfie shooter.

The device is expected to be backed by a massive 6,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The X200T could feature a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor just like its elder brother along with support for IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The phone will likely be available in Black and Purple colour options.

