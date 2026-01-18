Vivo X200T vs Oppo Reno 15 Pro: Price, camera, display, battery and more compared

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo X200T in India with a focus on wooing camera-focused buyers. While the official launch date of the device hasn't been revealed yet, the leaked specifications and pricing of the phone suggest that it will be a direct competitor to the recently launched Oppo Reno 15 Pro. So if you are planning to buy the Reno 15 Pro or any other camera-focused phone under ₹70,000, you may want to look out for this comparison first.
Vivo X200T vs Oppo Reno 15 Pro:
Price:
Leaks suggest that the Vivo X200T could begin at a price of ₹59,999 in India. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro begins at ₹67,999 for the same 12GB RAM/256GB variant.
Display:
Vivo X200T has been tipped to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat OLED LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness.
Processor:
Vivo X200T is expected to come with the flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC which, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, should be good enough to handle the requirements of even performance-heavy users.
Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro comes with a Dimensity 8450 processor which, while being a capable chipset, is no match for the raw power of the Dimensity 9400+.
Camera:
The Reno 15 Pro is highlighted by a triple camera setup with a 200MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide angle shooter. The front of the phone also comes with a 50MP selfie camera.
On the other hand, the X200T is expected to come with a triple ZEISS-branded camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens like the Reno 15 Pro, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. It could fall slightly short in the selfie department with a leaked 32MP shooter.
The Reno 15 Pro comes with a massive 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the X200T is expected to come with a slightly smaller 6,200mAh battery and 90W wired fast charging along with 40W wireless charging.
Both phones will feature Android 16-based software, with the Reno 15 Pro running Oppo's ColorOS 16 and Vivo featuring the new OriginOS 6. Both UIs have their pros and cons, but Oppo seems to have taken the lead with the sheer number of features in its latest ColorOS version.