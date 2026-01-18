Vivo X200T vs Oppo Reno 15 Pro: Price, camera, display, battery and more compared

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo X200T in India with a focus on wooing camera-focused buyers. While the official launch date of the device hasn't been revealed yet, the leaked specifications and pricing of the phone suggest that it will be a direct competitor to the recently launched Oppo Reno 15 Pro. So if you are planning to buy the Reno 15 Pro or any other camera-focused phone under ₹70,000, you may want to look out for this comparison first.

Vivo X200T vs Oppo Reno 15 Pro: Price: Leaks suggest that the Vivo X200T could begin at a price of ₹59,999 in India. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro begins at ₹67,999 for the same 12GB RAM/256GB variant.

Display: Vivo X200T has been tipped to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat OLED LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

Processor: Vivo X200T is expected to come with the flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC which, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, should be good enough to handle the requirements of even performance-heavy users.

Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro comes with a Dimensity 8450 processor which, while being a capable chipset, is no match for the raw power of the Dimensity 9400+.

Camera: The Reno 15 Pro is highlighted by a triple camera setup with a 200MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide angle shooter. The front of the phone also comes with a 50MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the X200T is expected to come with a triple ZEISS-branded camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens like the Reno 15 Pro, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. It could fall slightly short in the selfie department with a leaked 32MP shooter.

Battery and charging:

The Reno 15 Pro comes with a massive 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the X200T is expected to come with a slightly smaller 6,200mAh battery and 90W wired fast charging along with 40W wireless charging.