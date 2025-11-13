Vivo X300 and X300 Pro confirmed to launch in India: Price, specs and what to expect

Vivo has confirmed that its flagship devices, X300 and X300 Pro, are coming to India soon. The company hasn't officially revealed a launch date for the two devices, but with the iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15 launch already happening this month, it's likely that the Vivo flagship may go for a December launch.

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro: what to expect Vivo X300 and X300 Pro have already been launched in China and other global markets, giving us an idea of what to expect from the Indian variant.

Vivo X300 features a 6.31 inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness and Armor Glass protection. The phone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

Both the X300 and X300 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor with an Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU. The X300 comes with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Both devices also run on the same Origin OS 6 with Android 16. This is the first time a Vivo device will be powered by Origin OS, which is taking over the reins from FuntouchOS.

As for optics, the X300 packs a 200MP Samsung HPB primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP Sony LYT602 periscope telephoto lens with OIS. The front of the device features a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The X300 comes with a 6,040mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 Pro specifications Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78 inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The X300 and X300 Pro come with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, meaning they should potentially be able to withstand being submerged in water for up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

As for optics, the X300 Pro features a 50MP Sony LYT828 primary shooter, a 20MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 200MP Samsung HPB periscope telephoto lens. The front of the device packs a 50MP shooter, similar to the vanilla variant.

The X300 Pro features a 6,510mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 series price Vivo X300 starts at a price of 4,399 yuan (around ₹55,000) in China and goes up to 5,799 yuan (around ₹72,000). Meanwhile, X300 Pro starts at 5,299 yuan (around ₹66,000) and goes up to 6,699 yuan ( ₹83,475) for the top variant.