Vivo X300 FE with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, 6,500mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and features

Vivo has launched the ‘Fan Edition’ model in its X300 lineup with ZEISS-powered optics, a Snapdragon processor, and an AMOLED display. The new Vivo device will compete against the likes of OnePlus 15R, Motorola Signature, and iQOO 15R.

Vivo X300 FE price: Vivo X300 FE will be available to buy via Flipkart, Amazon, and other leading retail outlets. The new FE device will begin at ₹79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, and ₹89,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

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As for the camera accessories, the 200mm Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 is priced at ₹15,999, while the Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Accessories Kit costs ₹3,999.

Buyers looking for the complete photography experience can purchase the base X300 FE (12GB+256GB) bundled with the Extender and Accessories Kit for a combined price of ₹95,997.

Vivo is offering many mainline launch offers, including 24 months of no-cost EMI starting at ₹3,333/month for the standalone phone with zero down payment, alongside an instant cashback of up to 10%.

Additional benefits include a ₹5,000 upgrade bonus, a one-year free extended warranty, 60% off on V-Shield screen damage protection, a 60% assured buyback plan, and 5000GB of Jio cloud storage with a free Pro Google Gemini subscription.

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Vivo X300 FE specifications: Vivo X300 FE display: Vivo X300 FE features a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a local peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The phone comes with support for IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability.

X300 fe

Vivo X300 FE processor and battery: Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and is paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. For thermal management, the X300 FE uses a VC Liquid Cooling system with a 4,005mm² vapour chamber and high-performance thermal graphite.

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The phone comes with a massive 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired FlashCharge and 40W wireless FlashCharge.

Vivo X300 FE camera: On the optics front, the X300 FE houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with OIS and up to 100x hyper zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel ZEISS wide-angle front-facing camera.

Vivo X300 FE software: For users needing even more reach, the device is compatible with a separately sold 200mm equivalent Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, which attaches to the phone case to capture distant action with great optical detail.

The X300 FE runs on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, which comes with several AI-backed photography and productivity features, including AI Erase, AI Image Expander, and AI Audio Noise Eraser. Vivo is promising five major Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for the smartphone.

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Feature Specification Display 6.31-inch 1.5K (1216x2640) LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 RAM & Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM / Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 Storage Rear Camera 50MP Sony IMX921 (OIS) + 50MP Telephoto (3x Optical) + 8MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera 50MP ZEISS Wide-Angle (90° FOV) Battery & Charging 6500mAh / 90W Wired FlashCharge, 40W Wireless Software Android 16 (OriginOS 6) Durability IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance Dimensions / Weight 150.8 x 71.8 x 8.2 mm / 190.2g Colors Urban Olive, Noir Black, Lilac Purple