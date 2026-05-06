Vivo X300 Ultra launched in India with dual 200MP ZEISS cameras, 6,600mAh battery: Price, specs and features

Vivo has officially launched its flagship X300 Ultra in the Indian market alongside the X300 FE. The new X300 Ultra comes with a dual 200MP ZEISS-powered camera system, a flagship Qualcomm processor, and a 6,600mAh battery.

Here's everything we know about the X300 Ultra.

Price and availability The Vivo X300 Ultra will be available to purchase on Flipkart and Amazon, alongside other leading retail outlets. The flagship device sits firmly in the ultra-premium tier and will begin at a starting price of ₹1,59,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model.

Meanwhile, the 400mm equivalent Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra is priced at ₹27,999, while the Vivo Imaging Grip Kit costs ₹11,999.

Vivo is also offering 24 months of no-cost EMI starting at ₹8,167/month with zero down payment, or an instant cashback of up to 10%.

Vivo X300 Ultra specifications: Vivo X300 Ultra comes with a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone arrives with an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it should be able to withstand being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes, along with high-pressure water jets from any direction.

It comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, featuring an Oryon CPU and Adreno 840 GPU, with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device will run on Vivo's latest OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, with support for five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.

The latest Vivo flagship comes with a 6,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired FlashCharge and 40W wireless FlashCharge. The X300 Ultra comes in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colour variants.

As for cameras, the X300 Ultra comes with a 200MP primary shooter, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The rear camera also comes with ZEISS branding with support for 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording. On the front is a 50MP lens for selfies and video calls.

For photography enthusiasts, Vivo is also offering a dedicated telephoto extender kit, which will be sold separately in two variants.