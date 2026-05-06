Vivo X300 Ultra Launch LIVE Updates: Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE launching today - Check leaked price and specs

Vivo X300 Ultra Launch LIVE Updates: Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE are all set to debut in India today. The new phones will come with a focus on cameras while also offering telephoto extender kits that will be sold separately.
Vivo X300 Ultra price:
As per leaks, the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to be priced around ₹1,60,000 and would compete against the likes of Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra.
Vivo X300 Ultra specifications:
Vivo X300 Ultra will come with a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also feature IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.
The phone will come running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the same SoC powering the likes of the Samsung S26 Ultra and OnePlus 15.
The phone will also pack a 6,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.
The highlight of the phone will be a ZEISS-powered camera setup featuring a 200MP primary shooter, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.7x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there will also be a 50MP lens for selfies and video calls.
Vivo X300 FE specifications:
Vivo X300 FE will come with a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also come with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, just like the X300 Ultra.
On the optics front, the X300 FE will come with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it would house a 50MP selfie shooter.
As per leaks, Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to be priced at ₹1,59,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB variant. The teleconverter kit which will be sold separately could cost ₹27,999.
However the official pricing of the phone will only be confirmed during its debut at 2PM today
Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE will both come running on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The two phones will come with support for 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches.
As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, Vivo X300 FE will be priced at ₹79,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹89,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage model.
Notably, the X200 FE launched in India at a starting price of ₹54,999 and if the leaked price turns out to be true, it would mean its successor could get around ₹15,000 hike.
Vivo X300 FE will come in three colour options: Lilac Purple, Noir Black and Urban Olive. The phone will feature a thickness of 7.99mm and will weigh 191g.
The phone will feature an iPhone Air like pill shaped camera module and will take on the likes of OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R.
The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE will launch in India starting at 2PM. The two phones are being launched via a physical event in Delhi's Yashobhoomi which is also being live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. We have embedded a live-stream link here to make it easier to access the launch when it starts.
Meanwhile, you can stay tuned to our liveblog to get minute by minute coverage on the new phones.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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