Vivo X300 Ultra Launch LIVE Updates: Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE launching today - Check leaked price and specs

Vivo X300 Ultra Launch LIVE Updates: Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE are all set to debut in India today. The new phones will come with a focus on cameras while also offering telephoto extender kits that will be sold separately.

Vivo X300 Ultra price:

As per leaks, the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to be priced around ₹1,60,000 and would compete against the likes of Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

Vivo X300 Ultra specifications:

Vivo X300 Ultra will come with a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also feature IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

The phone will come running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the same SoC powering the likes of the Samsung S26 Ultra and OnePlus 15.

The phone will also pack a 6,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

The highlight of the phone will be a ZEISS-powered camera setup featuring a 200MP primary shooter, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.7x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there will also be a 50MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Vivo X300 FE specifications:

Vivo X300 FE will come with a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also come with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, just like the X300 Ultra.

On the optics front, the X300 FE will come with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it would house a 50MP selfie shooter.