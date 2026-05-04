Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE launching in India soon: Expected price, specifications and features

Vivo is all set to launch the company's flagship camera device, the X300 Ultra, along with its latest device in the FE lineup. The company has also confirmed a lot of the details of the new phones, including their processor, display, battery, and colour variants.

Vivo X300 Ultra specifications: Vivo X300 Ultra is confirmed to come with a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also arrive with an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it should be able to withstand being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes, along with high-pressure water jets from any direction.

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The phone is also confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with support for up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The device will run on Vivo's latest OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, with support for 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches.

The latest Vivo flagship will come with a 6,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless fast charging. The phone is confirmed to arrive in Eclipse Black and Victory Green variants.

As for cameras, the X300 Ultra will come with a 200MP primary shooter, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The rear camera will also come with ZEISS branding with support for 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording. On the front will be a 50MP lens for selfies and video calls.

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The company will also be selling the telephoto extender kit separately in two variants.

Vivo X300 FE specifications: As for optics, the phone comes with a 50MP Sony IMX921 shooter with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 shooter with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, you get a 50MP lens with a 90-degree field of view (FOV).

The phone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor with support for LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The phone is said to come with an AnTuTu score of over 3 million and will rival the likes of the OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R.

The latest Vivo device will come with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless fast charging.

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The X300 FE will come in Urban Olive, Noir Black, and Lilac Purple colour variants.

After the launch, the X300 Ultra and X300 FE will both be available to buy on Flipkart and Amazon, along with other leading retail outlets.

Feature Vivo X300 Ultra Vivo X300 FE Display 6.82-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Not specified Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 RAM & Storage Up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.1 storage Rear Cameras 200MP primary + 200MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide (ZEISS branding, 4K 120fps Dolby Vision) 50MP primary (Sony IMX921 with OIS) + 50MP telephoto (Sony IMX882, 3x optical) + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 50MP 50MP (90-degree FOV) Battery 6,600mAh 6,500mAh Charging 100W wired, 40W wireless 90W wired, 40W wireless Software OriginOS 6 (Android 16); 5 years OS updates, 7 years security patches Not specified Durability IP68 & IP69 (water & dust resistance) Not specified Colors Eclipse Black, Victory Green Urban Olive, Noir Black, Lilac Purple Availability Flipkart, Amazon, leading retail outlets Flipkart, Amazon, leading retail outlets Expected Price Over ₹ 1.5 lakh Under ₹ 50,000

Expected price: Leaks suggest that the Vivo X300 Ultra could be on the higher side, with the latest flagship expected to cost over ₹1.5 lakh in India. Meanwhile, the X300 FE should be priced competitively with the OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R and may cost under ₹50,000 in India.