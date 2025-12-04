Vivo X300 vs OnePlus 15: Which premium smartphone should you buy?

Vivo has launched its much-awaited Vivo X300 series in India earlier this week. The flagship is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, built on a 3nm process and competes with the OnePlus 15 in the premium price segment. Notably, the Vivo X300 and OnePlus 15 target enthusiasts looking for premium features, high-end processing power, and advanced photography capabilities. In this article, we explore, here is how they compare on paper.

Vivo X300 vs OnePlus 15: Design and display The Vivo X300 sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1216×2640 pixels, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. HDR support ensures vibrant colours, while the compact form factor – measuring 150.57×71.92×7.95mm and weighing 190g, makes it relatively easy to handle.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 features a larger 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a peak 165Hz refresh rate and a variable minimum of 1Hz. The display delivers up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio, designed for immersive gaming and media consumption. Despite the larger screen, the phone remains sleek, though heavier at around 215g.

Vivo X300 vs OnePlus 15: Performance and hardware Under the hood, the Vivo X300 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset built on a 3nm process. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, alongside Vivo’s Pro Imaging VS1 and V3+ chips for enhanced photography and imaging performance. The phone runs OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

The OnePlus 15, on the other hand, features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, also manufactured on a 3nm node. It is paired with the Adreno 840 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The handset also incorporates a 3D vapour chamber and 360 Cryo-Velocity Cooling system to manage thermals during intensive tasks, running OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

Vivo X300 vs OnePlus 15: Camera capabilities Camera technology remains a key differentiator. The Vivo X300 boasts a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS. It is complemented by a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. The front houses a 50-megapixel sensor, all capable of 4K video recording. The phone also supports an optional Zeiss 2.35x telephoto extender.

In comparison, the OnePlus 15 carries a triple 50-megapixel rear camera configuration, including a Sony IMX906 primary sensor, Samsung JN5 telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an OV50D ultrawide lens. The rear setup can record 8K videos at 30fps, with 4K at 120fps, while the 32-megapixel front camera supports 4K video at 60fps.

Vivo X300 vs OnePlus 15: Battery and charging The Vivo X300 is equipped with a 6,040mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The OnePlus 15 features a much larger 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, reportedly capable of reaching full charge in around 39 minutes.

Vivo X300 vs OnePlus 15: Connectivity and additional features Both smartphones offer robust connectivity, including 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, NFC, and GPS. The Vivo X300 has IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, while the OnePlus 15 claims IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings. Security features include in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors on both devices.

Vivo X300 vs OnePlus 15: Pricing and availability in India The Vivo X300 starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, with the top-end 16GB + 512GB model priced at Rs. 85,999. Pre-bookings are open now, with sales starting 10 December.

The OnePlus 15 is priced slightly lower, starting at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version and Rs. 79,999 for the 16GB + 512GB option. It is available via the company’s online store and Amazon.

