Vivo X300, X300 Pro available to buy in India from today: Price, launch offers, full specs and more

Vivo’s newly launched X300 series is now available to buy in India along with the telephoto extender kit. The company is also offering launch offers during the initial sale.

Vivo X300 series pricing: Vivo X300 is priced at ₹75,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹81,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB variant, and ₹85,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB model.

Meanwhile, the X300 Pro is priced at ₹1,09,999 for the sole 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant. As part of the launch offers, Vivo is giving a 10 percent cashback on SBI, IDFC, and Axis Bank cards. The company is also offering complimentary Vivo TWS 3e earbuds and a Google AI Pro subscription for 18 months.

Vivo is selling the telephoto extender kit separately at a price of ₹18,999.

The new phones are available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale from 10 December.

Vivo X300 specifications: Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The screen supports HDR10+ and is protected by Armor Glass.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The handset runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 out of the box.

As for optics, the device sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The camera system is backed by the V3+ imaging chip. There is also a 50MP front shooter for selfies.

The device packs a 6,040mAh battery with support for 90W ultra-fast flash charging and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 Pro specifications: Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The screen supports HDR10+ and is protected by Armor Glass.

Under the hood, the smartphone is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

As for optics, the device sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT828 sensor and OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200MP Samsung HPB ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom. The camera system is backed by the V3+ and VS1 imaging chips. There is also a 50MP front shooter for selfies.