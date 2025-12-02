Vivo X300, X300 Pro launched in India, price starts at ₹75,999: Display, camera details and all you need to know

Vivo has launched its flagship X300 lineup in India with Zeiss powered optics and MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset. The new devices are made primarily for camera lovers and will take on the likes of the OnePlus 15, Oppo X9 series and iQOO 15.

Vivo X300 series pricing Vivo X300 is priced at ₹75,999 for the 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage variant, ₹81,999 for the 12 GB RAM/512 GB variant and ₹85,999 for the 16 GB RAM/512 GB model.

Meanwhile, the X300 Pro is priced at ₹1,09,999 for the sole 16 GB RAM/512 GB storage variant. As part of the launch offers, Vivo is giving a 10 percent cashback on SBI, IDFC and Axis Bank cards. The company is also offering complimentary Vivo TWS 3e earbuds and a Google AI Pro subscription for 18 months.

Vivo is selling the telephoto extender kit separately at a price of ₹18,999.

The new phones are available for pre order starting today and will go on sale from 10 December.

Vivo X300 series specifications Vivo X300 features a 6.31 inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Both the phones come with Armor Glass protection and IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust protection, meaning they should be able to withstand up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes.

The X300 series runs on the new OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Vivo has promised five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches for the new devices.

Apart from the Dimensity 9500 processor, the X300 also comes with a V3+ chip for providing 4K HDR portrait videos with the camera.

On the optics front, the X300 comes with a 200 MP Samsung HPB sensor with OIS, a 50 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 50 MP Sony LYT602 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

View full Image Vivo X300 pricing

Vivo X300 Pro specifications The X300 Pro comes with a 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness (2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode).