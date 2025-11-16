Vivo X300, X300 Pro with Dimensity 9500 SoC launching in India on 2 December: Price, specs and what to expect

Vivo has confirmed that its flagship devices, the X300 and X300 Pro, are launching in India on 2 December. The new phones will be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9500 processor and run on the company's OriginOS 6 UI, the first Vivo phones to come running on the new UI in India.

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro: What's confirmed so far? Vivo has confirmed the colour variants for both the X300 and X300 Pro. The Pro variant will be available in Dune Brown and Phantom Black colourways, while the vanilla variant will come in Phantom Black, Mist Blue and Summit Red (India exclusive) variants.

Vivo has also confirmed the ZEISS partnership for the camera on both the devices. The X300 Pro will come with a 200MP APO Telephoto lens, while the X300 will feature a 200MP primary shooter.

The company has also confirmed a photography kit for both the phones, similar to the one Oppo has earlier showcased for the X9 lineup.

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro specifications: Both the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro have been launched in China and other global markets, which gives us a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming flagships.

Vivo X300 boasts a 6.31 inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes with Armour Glass protection and 2160Hz PWM dimming for minimising eye strain during night time reading.

The X300 Pro sports a 6.78 inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices come with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, meaning they should potentially be able to withstand being submerged in water for up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes.

Both the X300 and X300 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor with an Arm Mali G1 Ultra MC12 GPU. The X300 comes with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the X300 features a triple camera setup with a 200MP Samsung HPB primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT602 periscope telephoto lens. The front of the phone packs a 50MP shooter.

The X300 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP Sony LYT828 primary shooter, a 20MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 200MP Samsung HPB periscope telephoto lens. It features a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Vivo X300 comes with a 6,040 mAh battery while the X300 Pro comes with a 6,510 mAh battery, with support for 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 series pricing: Vivo X300 starts at a price of 4,399 yuan (around ₹55,000) in China and goes up to 5,799 yuan (around ₹72,000). Meanwhile, X300 Pro starts at 5,299 yuan (around ₹66,000) and goes up to 6,699 yuan (around ₹83,475) for the top variant.