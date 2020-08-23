Vivo X50 Pro review: A new camera, and some specs to boot

The headline here is the camera, of course, but Vivo isn’t putting all its eggs in that basket. The phone has a pretty package to go with its flagship-class camera and does enough to hide the fact that it doesn’t use a chipset that users spending nearly 50k on a phone expect. The software is much more refined than many other Vivo smartphones so far (though not without some unnecessary bloatware), the design is undoubtedly flagship-class, and its battery lasts a full day without a hitch.