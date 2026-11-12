Vivo X500 series India launch on November 26; 200MP camera tipped: Expected price and key specifications

Vivo has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone lineup, the X500 series, will launch in India on November 26, 2026. The company will introduce three models: the Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. The smartphones will arrive alongside the Vivo Watch GT2, expanding the company's premium device portfolio in the country.
The company made the announcement on Thursday, 12 November, in an official press release and social media teasers. Vivo is expected to focus on camera performance, flagship processors and premium design with the new lineup.
The Vivo X500 series follows the design language of Vivo's previous X50 series, featuring circular camera modules and the Zeiss brand on Pro versions. The standard X500 uses a different camera design: a round cutout in a rectangular module.
The specifications list for the models in the source report indicates that the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The Dimensity 9600M is likely to be used in the standard model.
The X500 Pro has a 6.36-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, while the X500 Pro Max has a bigger 6.85-inch display. The default X500 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. The standard X500 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen. All three models support a 144 Hz refresh rate.
A key feature will certainly be the camera hardware.
The X500 Pro Max features a 50 MP Sony LYTIA 910 primary sensor and a 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP0 periscope telephoto camera.
The X500 Pro has the same main camera sensor as the 64 MP Sony LYTIA 610 telephoto sensor. The Pro models also have a 50 MP ultrawide camera and a 50 MP front camera.
Battery capacities reportedly vary across the lineup. The standard X500 features a 7,500 mAh cell, whereas the Pro's battery capacity is 6,510 mAh. The Chinese variant of the Pro Max comes with an 8,000 mAh battery. The three models all offer 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.
The phones are also expected to run Android 17-based OriginOS 7, with Vivo's AI features and productivity tools.
Vivo has not confirmed the India prices yet. The leaked pricing information reveals that the entry-level X500 will begin at ₹119,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.
The X500 Pro is tipped to cost ₹149,999, while the Pro Max could start at ₹159,999. The 512GB Pro Max variant may cost ₹179,999. However, the Pro Max Master Set, which is likely to be a kit with a teleconverter, may cost up to ₹229,999.
Pragya is the Editor of Plain Facts, the specialized data journalism vertical at Mint, where she leads a team dedicated to uncovering the stories hidden within complex datasets. Since taking the helm of the section in 2025, she has leveraged over a decade of journalistic expertise to bridge the gap between abstract numbers and storytelling.<br><br>Pragya has distinguished herself through rigorous data work on India’s most critical economic and social indicators in the last eight years. Her portfolio includes deep dives into the complexities of India’s GDP calculations, nuanced critiques of government datasets and surveys, and in-depth analysis of the Time-Use Survey. The latter notably highlighted the profound ways in which marriage reshapes the lives and labour of Indian women.<br><br>Pragya started her journey as a copy editor and a reporter at the Press Trust of India (PTI) in 2016. Her interest in data analysis led her to The Financial Express and Cogencis, where she got opportunities to examine India's public statistics through a rigorous lens. This was further cemented when she joined Plain Facts in 2021. She maintains that while data and charts drive the narrative, they must remain anchored in rigorous journalism—providing the essential context and relevance needed to influence both public policy and everyday lives.
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