Vivo has launched its X500 flagship smartphone series in India on Thursday, November 26, introducing three models: the Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. The new lineup emphasises camera performance, top-tier screens and large batteries. The Vivo X500 Pro Max leads the series with a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera developed in partnership with ZEISS. The company has also launched the Vivo Watch GT 2 smartwatch in India with the smartphones.

The new smartphones replace the Vivo X300 range and are powered by MediaTek's newest Dimensity chips. They also run Android 17 with OriginOS 7, and have enhanced camera and fast-charging support. With prices starting at ₹119,999, Vivo is targeting the premium flagship segment. Here is a look at their specifications, prices and availability.

Vivo X500 series: Display and design The Vivo X500 series has a distinctive circular camera layout, aluminium frames and glass rear panels. The three handsets have all been rated as dust- and water-resistant (IP69). The X500 Pro Max features a 6.85-inch LTPO 2K AMOLED panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and can achieve up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

The X500 Pro has a smaller 6.36-inch, 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, whereas the standard X500 comes with a 6.59-inch, 144Hz, 1.5K AMOLED screen.

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Vivo X500 series: Camera specifications The biggest standout of the new lineup is the camera performance. Vivo has revealed that the X500 Pro Max will sport a 3.5x optical zoom camera with a 200 MP Samsung HP0 periscope telephoto camera on top of a primary 50 MP Sony LYTIA sensor and a Samsung 50 MP ultrawide camera. It also gets a 50 MP front camera.

The X500 Pro has the same primary and ultrawide sensors but has a 64 MP periscope telephoto camera. The standard X500 features a 50 MP Sony primary sensor, a 64 MP telephoto camera and a 50 MP ultrawide sensor.

All three models come with ZEISS optics and T-star lens coating. Supported features of the Pro models include log video recording and custom LUTs. Vivo has kept compatibility with its X300-series teleconverter accessories.

Vivo X500 series: Processor and battery The X500 Pro and Pro Max are powered by the 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The Dimensity 9600M is the processor used in the standard X500.

The Pro Max has a battery capacity of 7,800 mAh, the X500 has a battery of 7,500 mAh, and the X500 Pro has a 6,510 mAh battery. All three offer 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Vivo will guarantee 5 years of Android updates and 7 years of security patches.

Vivo Watch GT 2: Features and battery In addition to the smartphones, Vivo has also introduced the Watch GT 2 in India, priced at ₹14,999. It has a 2.07-inch AMOLED display that refreshes the screen at 60 Hz and can be as bright as 2,400 nits.

The smartwatch is equipped with BlueOS 3.0 and has built-in heart rate, blood oxygen, stress and sleep monitors. It also features over 100 sports modes, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth calling. Vivo promises up to 25 days of battery life, which amounts to 14 days of usage and 12 days with the display always on.

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Vivo X500 series, Watch GT 2 prices in India and availability Vivo X500 is priced at ₹119,999 for its variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The X500 Pro costs ₹149,999, while the X500 Pro Max starts at ₹164,999. Its 512GB variant costs ₹179,999.

The Pro Max Photographer Kit, which comes with the teleconverter accessories, is priced at ₹229,999. The two available teleconverter extenders are priced at ₹15,999 and ₹27,999, respectively, for 200 mm and 400 mm, respectively.