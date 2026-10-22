Vivo X500 Ultra tipped to get a larger 200MP telephoto sensor than X300 Ultra

Vivo is reportedly testing a larger telephoto camera sensor for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the X500 Ultra, which is expected to launch between March and April 2027. According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the new engineering sample has a 1/1.2-inch sensor and a 200 MP telephoto camera. The upgrade may make the camera more efficient at capturing light than its predecessor and at shooting in low-light situations.

The development comes after an earlier report by Digital Chat Station in July 2026 stating that Vivo was considering three 200 MP sensors for the device. The tipster has now said that the company has settled on a bigger sensor. Vivo has yet to confirm the camera specs officially or when it will go on sale.

Vivo X500 Ultra camera The Vivo X500 Ultra may also have a huge camera improvement over the X300 Ultra. The X300 Ultra has a 200 MP telephoto camera equipped with a 1/1.4-inch sensor. The 1/1.2-inch sensor is larger than the current model's, which may allow it to capture more light and produce better image quality, particularly in low-light conditions.

Vivo has also managed to fit the bigger sensor without taking up too much space inside, according to Digital Chat Station. The camera hardware and performance are not confirmed.

Snapdragon chipset and 8,000 mAh battery expected The tipster has also revealed other anticipated specifications of the Vivo X500 Ultra. According to the report, the smartphone has been tested with an 8,000 mAh battery and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

The handset is also expected to have a 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED screen from BOE. Vivo has not officially announced the specifications, and the company may change them before the phone hits the market.

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Vivo X500 Series debuts in Singapore Separately, Vivo has introduced the X500 and X500 Pro Max smartphones in Singapore. A 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera powers the X500 Pro Max, which has a 1/1.4-inch sensor, and both models support OriginOS 7, 90W wired charging, and 40W wireless charging.