Vivo X500 Ultra tipped to get a larger 200MP telephoto sensor than X300 Ultra

Vivo is reportedly testing a larger telephoto camera sensor for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the X500 Ultra, which is expected to launch between March and April 2027. According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the new engineering sample has a 1/1.2-inch sensor and a 200 MP telephoto camera. The upgrade may make the camera more efficient at capturing light than its predecessor and at shooting in low-light situations.

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The development comes after an earlier report by Digital Chat Station in July 2026 stating that Vivo was considering three 200 MP sensors for the device. The tipster has now said that the company has settled on a bigger sensor. Vivo has yet to confirm the camera specs officially or when it will go on sale.

Vivo X500 Ultra camera The Vivo X500 Ultra may also have a huge camera improvement over the X300 Ultra. The X300 Ultra has a 200 MP telephoto camera equipped with a 1/1.4-inch sensor. The 1/1.2-inch sensor is larger than the current model's, which may allow it to capture more light and produce better image quality, particularly in low-light conditions.

Vivo has also managed to fit the bigger sensor without taking up too much space inside, according to Digital Chat Station. The camera hardware and performance are not confirmed.

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Snapdragon chipset and 8,000 mAh battery expected The tipster has also revealed other anticipated specifications of the Vivo X500 Ultra. According to the report, the smartphone has been tested with an 8,000 mAh battery and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

The handset is also expected to have a 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED screen from BOE. Vivo has not officially announced the specifications, and the company may change them before the phone hits the market.

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Vivo X500 Series debuts in Singapore Separately, Vivo has introduced the X500 and X500 Pro Max smartphones in Singapore. A 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera powers the X500 Pro Max, which has a 1/1.4-inch sensor, and both models support OriginOS 7, 90W wired charging, and 40W wireless charging.

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The X500 Pro Max features a 7,800 mAh battery and a 6.85-inch 2K display, and the standard X500 has a 7,500 mAh battery. Pre-orders run from October 20 to October 30, 2026, with general retail availability beginning October 31.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.