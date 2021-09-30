Vivo launches X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ in India. The new Vivo devices are placed in the premium category. Both devices are powered by a different brand of chipsets but both smartphones feature a quad-camera lens.

The Vivo X70 Pro has been priced at ₹46,990 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is also available in an 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration which is priced at ₹49,990. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹52,990.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ comes with a price tag of ₹79,990 for the only variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo X70 Pro will go on sale on 7 October. The Pro+ version will go on its first sale on 12 October. The devices will go on sale via Flipkart, Vivo's online store as well as via the company's offline retailers.

Vivo X70 Pro

The Vivo X70 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and comes in a single variant with 12GB RAM. The device gets a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display gets an aspect ratio of 19.8:9.

Vivo X70 Pro gets a quad-camera setup and the primary lens with a 50MP sensor. The primary camera gets an “Ultra Sensing Gimbal" feature which allows smooth video capture.

Additionally, the phone also supports a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP depth sensor and an 8MP periscope lens. The X70 Pro gets a 32MP selfie camera as well.

