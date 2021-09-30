The Vivo X70 Pro has been priced at ₹46,990 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is also available in an 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration which is priced at ₹49,990. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹52,990.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}