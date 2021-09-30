Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ launched in India. Check prices, specs, other details

Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ launched in India. Check prices, specs, other details

The Vivo X70 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, whereas the Vivo X70 Pro+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset
1 min read . 06:32 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The Vivo X70 Pro+ has been launched in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage

Vivo launches X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ in India. The new Vivo devices are placed in the premium category. Both devices are powered by a different brand of chipsets but both smartphones feature a quad-camera lens. 

The Vivo X70 Pro has been priced at 46,990 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is also available in an 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration which is priced at 49,990. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at 52,990. 

The Vivo X70 Pro+ comes with a price tag of 79,990 for the only variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 

The Vivo X70 Pro will go on sale on 7 October. The Pro+ version will go on its first sale on 12 October. The devices will go on sale via Flipkart, Vivo's online store as well as via the company's offline retailers. 

Vivo X70 Pro

The Vivo X70 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and comes in a single variant with 12GB RAM. The device gets a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and a  240Hz touch sampling rate. The display gets an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. 

Vivo X70 Pro gets a quad-camera setup and the primary lens with a 50MP sensor. The primary camera gets an  “Ultra Sensing Gimbal" feature which allows smooth video capture. 

Additionally, the phone also supports a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP depth sensor and an 8MP periscope lens. The X70 Pro gets a 32MP selfie camera as well.

