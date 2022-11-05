Vivo X90 Pro+ specs tipped, gets 3C Certification with charging support: Details

Vivo X90 series is said to be launched soon by the end of this year. The lineup is likely to include the standard Vivo X90, X90 Pro+ and X90 Pro. According to a report, the monikers of these handsets have surfaced on the web. One of these smartphones, the Vivo V2227A has been spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) site. This smartphone is said to be the China variant of the Vivo X90 Pro+.

