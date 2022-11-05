Vivo X90 Pro+ specs tipped, gets 3C Certification with charging support: Details

Vivo X90 series is said to be launched soon by the end of this year. The lineup is likely to include the standard Vivo X90, X90 Pro+ and X90 Pro. According to a report, the monikers of these handsets have surfaced on the web. One of these smartphones, the Vivo V2227A has been spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) site. This smartphone is said to be the China variant of the Vivo X90 Pro+.
The much speculated Vivo X90 Pro+ 3C listing has been first spotted by Anvin (a Twitter user, @ZionsAnvin). The report suggested that the Vivo handset might get 80W (20V.4A) fast charging support. Moreover, the listed Vivo V2227A model and moreVivo X90 series variants were displayed in a recent report.
Reportedly, the Vivo X90 Pro+ might feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display. It is likely to have curved edges and offer a 2K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone from Vivo can be equipped with a 1440Hz high-frequency dimming chip for supporting eye protection features. It is expected that the smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
Moreover, this Vivo handset is likely to house a quad rear camera setup. This expectedly includes a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP portrait sensor, and a 64MP periscope lens. The camera configuration is believed to offer 3.5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is also expected to feature a Vivo V2 image signal processor.
The Vivo handset might pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. The Vivo X90 Pro+ has been tipped to come with high-speed LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
To recall, Vivo had recently announced to roll out a software update with 5G support to its devices last month. The company said that its 5G-enabled phone will work with both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks. Jio offers 5G standalone network in the country, while Airtel provides non-standalone 5G network.
As per IDC data, Vivo is the company’s third largest smartphone seller in the country. The company currently offers 30 smartphones for 5G services. These are compatible with non-standalone 5G networks.