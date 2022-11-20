Vivo X90 specifications teased by the company before the launch: All details

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has officially revealed the specifications of its upcoming Vivo X90. The smartphone will support 120W fast charging and be offered with two display options - BOE Q9 and the Samsung E6 panel. Notably, the handset will be launched in China on November 22.
Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has officially revealed the specifications of its upcoming Vivo X90. The smartphone will support 120W fast charging and be offered with two display options - BOE Q9 and the Samsung E6 panel. Notably, the handset will be launched in China on November 22.
As per the company, the Vivo X90 will feature a triple rear camera setup which is headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor. The smartphone surfaced on the TENAA database and it is expected to come with a Dimensity 9200 processor.
As per the company, the Vivo X90 will feature a triple rear camera setup which is headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor. The smartphone surfaced on the TENAA database and it is expected to come with a Dimensity 9200 processor.
Vivo has officially teased the specifications of its Vivo X90 ahead of the launch on November 22. This smartphone is said to come with support for 120W fast charging and two different display options. The Samsung E6 and BOE Q9 display options are said to feature support for 2,160Hz PWM dimming.
Vivo has officially teased the specifications of its Vivo X90 ahead of the launch on November 22. This smartphone is said to come with support for 120W fast charging and two different display options. The Samsung E6 and BOE Q9 display options are said to feature support for 2,160Hz PWM dimming.
For optics, this upcoming smartphone will house a triple rear camera setup which will be headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor along with two 12MP secondary camera sensors. Reportedly, the smartphone could sport a 32MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.
For optics, this upcoming smartphone will house a triple rear camera setup which will be headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor along with two 12MP secondary camera sensors. Reportedly, the smartphone could sport a 32MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.
Earlier, it was reported that the smartphone is said to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 2800x1260 pixel resolution. The display may have a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, the phone may run on OriginOS 3 based on Android 13.
Earlier, it was reported that the smartphone is said to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 2800x1260 pixel resolution. The display may have a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, the phone may run on OriginOS 3 based on Android 13.
The device may pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, Vivo X90 is said to offer a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP portrait sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, it may have a 32MP camera at the front. The handset is said to house a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
The device may pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, Vivo X90 is said to offer a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP portrait sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, it may have a 32MP camera at the front. The handset is said to house a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
The smartphone series will succeed the Vivo V80 series and is expected to come with camera updates and improved specs. Ahead of the official launch, all features and specifications of the handsets have appeared online. Tipster Ishan Aggarwal in collaboration with Pricebaba has shared alleged specifications of the upcoming smartphones.