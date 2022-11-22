Vivo X90 with triple camera setup launched: Details on price, features and more

Vivo has launched its flagship series Vivo X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ in China on Tuesday. The smartphone was displayed through a livestream event which was hosted on the company’s website and social media channels. The series of these smartphones feature Zeiss-branded cameras and the company’s V2 chip for image processing. The vanilla Vivo X90 features a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor under the hood. All the three smartphones sport 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and pack 32MP selfie camera sensors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}