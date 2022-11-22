Vivo X90 with triple camera setup launched: Details on price, features and more

Vivo has launched its flagship series Vivo X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ in China on Tuesday. The smartphone was displayed through a livestream event which was hosted on the company’s website and social media channels. The series of these smartphones feature Zeiss-branded cameras and the company’s V2 chip for image processing. The vanilla Vivo X90 features a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor under the hood. All the three smartphones sport 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and pack 32MP selfie camera sensors.
Price of Vivo X90
The price of Vivo X90 starts at CNY 3,699 (approximately ₹42,000) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. Whereas the 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM variant comes at a price of CNY 3,999 (approx ₹45,000). While the 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM variant comes at CNY 4,499 (approx ₹51,000) and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM with 512GB ROM is listed at a price of CNY 4,999 (approx ₹57,000).
Specifications of Vivo X90
The Vivo X90 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone which runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. This handset sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 20:09 aspect ratio, 93.53 percent screen to body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X90’s display is rated to offer DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and G715 GPU.
For optics, the Vivo X90 houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 sensor, a 12MP 50m portrait camera with an f/1.98 lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.0 lens. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.45 sensor.
The handset from Vivo features a 4,810 battery with 120W fast charging support. According to the company, the battery can deliver up to 22.2 days of standby time with a single charge.