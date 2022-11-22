Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Vivo X90 with triple camera setup launched: Details on price, features and more

Vivo X90 with triple camera setup launched: Details on price, features and more

1 min read . 09:37 PM ISTLivemint
Vivo X90 series may offer three phones - Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro Plus

  • The Vivo X90 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone which runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. This handset sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display.
  • The vanilla Vivo X90 features a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor under the hood.

Vivo has launched its flagship series Vivo X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ in China on Tuesday. The smartphone was displayed through a livestream event which was hosted on the company’s website and social media channels. The series of these smartphones feature Zeiss-branded cameras and the company’s V2 chip for image processing. The vanilla Vivo X90 features a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor under the hood. All the three smartphones sport 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and pack 32MP selfie camera sensors.

Price of Vivo X90

The price of Vivo X90 starts at CNY 3,699 (approximately 42,000) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. Whereas the 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM variant comes at a price of CNY 3,999 (approx 45,000). While the 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM variant comes at CNY 4,499 (approx 51,000) and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM with 512GB ROM is listed at a price of CNY 4,999 (approx 57,000).

Specifications of Vivo X90

The Vivo X90 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone which runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. This handset sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 20:09 aspect ratio, 93.53 percent screen to body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X90’s display is rated to offer DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and G715 GPU.

For optics, the Vivo X90 houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 sensor, a 12MP 50m portrait camera with an f/1.98 lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.0 lens. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.45 sensor.

The handset from Vivo features a 4,810 battery with 120W fast charging support. According to the company, the battery can deliver up to 22.2 days of standby time with a single charge.

