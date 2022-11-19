Vivo X90, X90 Pro specs leak ahead of November 22 launch: What to expect

Vivo X90 series is set to launch in China on November 22. The series is said to consist of two smartphones- Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro Plus. The smartphone series will succeed the Vivo V80 series and is expected to come with camera updates and improved specs. Ahead of the official launch, all features and specifications of the handsets have appeared online. Tipster Ishan Aggarwal in collaboration with Pricebaba has shared alleged specifications of the upcoming smartphones.

