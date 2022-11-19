Vivo X90, X90 Pro specs leak ahead of November 22 launch: What to expect

Vivo X90 series is set to launch in China on November 22. The series is said to consist of two smartphones- Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro Plus. The smartphone series will succeed the Vivo V80 series and is expected to come with camera updates and improved specs. Ahead of the official launch, all features and specifications of the handsets have appeared online. Tipster Ishan Aggarwal in collaboration with Pricebaba has shared alleged specifications of the upcoming smartphones.
Vivo X90 expected features
The smartphone is said to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 2800x1260 pixel resolution. The display may have a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, the phone may run on OriginOS 3 based on Android 13.
The device may pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, Vivo X90 is said to offer a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP portrait sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, it may have a 32MP camera at the front. The handset is said to house a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
Vivo X90 Pro expected specs
Vivo X90 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2800x1260 pixel resolution. The handset may feature a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The smartphone may run on Android 13 topped with OriginOS 3 and is said to come powered by MediaTek Dimesnity 9200. It may be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
To perform camera duties, the Vivo X90 Pro may have a triple camera system at the back. It may offer a 50MP main sensor paired with 50MP and 12MP. At the front, the smartphone may have a 32MP selfie camera.
The device is likely to house a 4,870mAh battery. It may offer 120 watt wired charging and 50 watt wireless charging support.
Vivo X90 Pro Plus
The upcoming Vivo X90 Pro Plus may come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen. It may offer 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone may house a 4,700mAh battery and is said to offer 80 watt wired charging. The handset may also 50W wireless charging support as well.