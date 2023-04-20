Vivo X90, X90 Pro to be available in India via Flipkart: What we know so far2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 01:31 PM IST
- Vivo X90 series comes with the tagline ‘Xtreme Imagination’. The Flipkart web page shows a Black colour variant of the phone featuring three camera sensors on the back.
Smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch its X90 series in India on April 26. The series will consist of two handsets – Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Ahead of the official launch, a microsite of Vivo X90 series has appeared on e-commerce site Flipkart.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×