Smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch its X90 series in India on April 26. The series will consist of two handsets – Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Ahead of the official launch, a microsite of Vivo X90 series has appeared on e-commerce site Flipkart.

The Flipkart listing of the upcoming series means that Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be available in the country via the e-tailer’s site. Notably, the phones have already been launched in China in November 2022.

Vivo X90 series comes with the tagline ‘Xtreme Imagination’. The Flipkart web page shows a Black colour variant of the phone featuring three camera sensors on the back. It also reveals that the camera on Vivo X90 will be equipped with a ZEISS lens.

As stated above, the Vivo X90 is already available in China. The Indian model is expected to come with similar features as the Chinese variant. Here’s what the smartphone offers

Vivo X90 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone which runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. This handset sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 20:09 aspect ratio, 93.53 percent screen to body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X90’s display is rated to offer DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and G715 GPU.

For optics, the Vivo X90 houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 sensor, a 12MP 50m portrait camera with an f/1.98 lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.0 lens. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.45 sensor.

The handset from Vivo features a 4,810 battery with 120W fast charging support. According to the company, the battery can deliver up to 22.2 days of standby time with a single charge.

Vivo X90 comes with a starting price of CNY 3,699 (approximately ₹42,000).