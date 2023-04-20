Vivo X90, X90 Pro to be available in India via Flipkart: What we know so far

Vivo X90 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone which runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. This handset sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 20:09 aspect ratio, 93.53 percent screen to body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X90’s display is rated to offer DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and G715 GPU.