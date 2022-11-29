Vivo Y02 debuts with 5,000mAh battery and 6.51-inch HD+ display: Details inside1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 04:51 PM IST
- Vivo Y02 is an entry-level phone that comes powered by an octa-core chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
BBK-owned Vivo has expanded its Y-series smartphone range with the launch of Vivo Y02. The handset succeeds the Vivo Y01 phone that was announced earlier this year. The all-new Vivo Y02 is an entry-level phone that comes powered by an octa-core chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.