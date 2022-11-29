Vivo Y02 debuts with 5,000mAh battery and 6.51-inch HD+ display: Details inside

Vivo Y02 specifications

The Vivo Y02 smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ FullView display with 720x1600 pixel resolution. The screen offers an Eye Protection feature. The company has not revealed the processor that powers the Vivo Y02. But it is most likely the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. The processor is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.