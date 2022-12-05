Expanding its Y-series, Vivo has launched Vivo Y02 in India. The smartphone was launched last month in Indonesia and is now coming to India. Vivo Y02 is an entry-level phone which comes powered by a MediaTek processor. It is said to have a 2.5D trend design with black and grey colour options to choose from. Here’s everything you need to know about Vivo Y02

Vivo Y02 price and availability in India

Vivo Y02 is offered in single model. The handset packs 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage capacity. It is priced at ₹8,999. The smartphone is up for purchase on the Vivo India e-store. It is likely to be made available on major e-commerce platforms in the coming days.

Buyers can choose from two colour variants of Vivo Y02. These are Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey. Vivo is giving 15-day replacement policy with the phone. There is no-cost EMI buying option for Bajaj card users.

Vivo Y02 specifications

The Vivo Y02 smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD FullView display with 720x1600 pixel resolution. The smartphone comes powered by an unnamed octa-core processor that is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card. It is a dual SIM phone with a microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on the company’s own Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12 Go Edition operating system. As far as the battery is concerned, the Vivo Y02 phone houses a 5,000mAh battery. It boasts of a battery life with up to 18 hours of video playback time.

The smartphone comes with a 10 watt charging adapter. It features wireless charging as well. For optics, Vivo Y02 has an 8MP camera on the back with f/2.0 aperture. At the front, there is a 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies. 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz are some of the connectivity features available on Vivo Y02. Available sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity Sensor and e-compass.