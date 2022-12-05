Vivo Y02 entry-level phone comes to India with HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery

Expanding its Y-series, Vivo has launched Vivo Y02 in India. The smartphone was launched last month in Indonesia and is now coming to India. Vivo Y02 is an entry-level phone which comes powered by a MediaTek processor. It is said to have a 2.5D trend design with black and grey colour options to choose from. Here’s everything you need to know about Vivo Y02

