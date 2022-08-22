ViVo Y02s make its debut: Check details on price, specifications

ViVo Y02s comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 Soc and a single camera sensor at the back. This all new smartphone from Vivo is a successor to the Vivo Y01 which was launched in May earlier this year with the same processor.
Vivo, a Chinese smartphone giant, has launched its Vivo Y02s in the Philippines. It was recently spotted on the company’s global website. The Chinese smartphone giant had already confirmed that the device would feature a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display and pack a 5,000mAh battery.
Additionally, it comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 Soc and a single camera sensor at the back. This all new smartphone from Vivo is a successor to the Vivo Y01 which was launched in May earlier this year with the same processor.
Availability of Vivo Y02s and price
The all new Vivo Y02s is available at a price of PHP 6,499 which is roughly ₹9,250 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage configuration. The device is available for purchase in the South Asian country in Flourite Black and Vibrant Blue colour options Notably there is no information from Vivo on announcing this phone in India as of now.
Specifications of Vivo Y02s
Vivo has packed a lot of new specifications in Vivo Y02s than its predecessor. The device comes with dual-SIM (Nano) features, runs on Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView IPS LCD display. Moreover, it has Eye Protection Mode and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone from Vivo gets a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC along with 3GB RAM.
In terms of performance, this smartphone from Vivo comes with Multi-Turbo 5.5 feature to optimise performance and reduce stuttering as well as lag in games. It also supports an ultra game mode feature such as Do Not Disturb and e-Sports mode.
For optics, Vivo Y02s has got an 8MP primary sensor paired with f/2.0 aperture lens which is paired with an LED flash. At the front, it has a 5MP camera sensor paired with f/2.2 aperture for selfies.
Vivo Y02s is equipped with 32GB of inbuilt storage supporting expansion via microSD card through the dedicated slot. It includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. This smartphone from Vivo measures 163.95x75.55x8.19mm and weighs 182gm.
